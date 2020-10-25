ekiti-pdp,-apc-trade-words-over-alleged-sponsorship-of-armed-thugs

The factional Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State and the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have traded accusations over the sponsorship of armed thugs molesting the people after the EndSARS protests in the state.

The PDP members loyal to former Governor Ayodele Fayose warned that the governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, would be held responsible should there be further breakdown of law and order in the state, alleging that armed thugs sponsored by the governor are now going about attacking people and destroying property.

The party said a guest house owned by a musician and former House of Assembly member, Dayo Akinleye (Dayo Maxima), was invaded on Saturday night by armed thugs where four persons were abducted and gunshots fired indiscriminately.

The state’s factional Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Raphael Adeyanju, in a statement, yesterday, said that the people might be forced to defend themselves if government that supposed to protect them was the one unleashing thugs on them and the consequences would not be palatable for anyone.

The party alleged that the police were acting in support of the thugs, adding that “up till now, the four people abducted by the thugs and dumped at the Police Headquarters in Ado-Ekiti after they had been taken to the Government House where they were assaulted, are now being detained like criminals while nothing has been done to apprehend the thugs who attacked them.”

BUT reacting to the allegation, the state chapter of the APC accused its PDP counterpart of subversive activities.

The party also accused a faction of the opposition party of masterminding the recent looting and brigandage that attended last week’s peaceful protest staged by the youths in the state.

A statement in Ado-Ekiti, yesterday, by the party’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Ade Ajayi, reads: “The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to a statement credited to the (Fayose) factional Peoples Democratic Party in Ekiti State, and that of its failed gubernatorial candidate in the 2018 election, Olusola Eleka, alleging that Ekiti is not safe and that the looting of the silo containing seedlings preserved with chemicals and the State Emergency Management Agency’s warehouse, is a failure of the Fayemi’s government.

“Even the least discerning in the state would confirm that the looting was masterminded by PDP leaders in Ekiti State in their failed attempt to discredit the Fayemi-led government.

We wish to make it clear that Ekiti is safe for the law-abiding citizens, but very unsafe for criminals and their sponsors.

“The real motive of the PDP in Ekiti State after failing woefully at the 2018 gubernatorial elections has been to sneak back to power through the backdoor.

“The PDP hid under the recent #ENDSARS protest to sponsor thugs to hijack the peaceful protest.”