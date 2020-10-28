ekiti-pdp-tackles-fayemi-over-n3bn-covid-19-fund

By Rasaq Ibrahim, Ado-Ekiti

The People’s Democratic Party in Ekiti State has appealed to Governor Kayode Fayemi to provide explanation to the public on how his government spent N3bn received to mitigate the negative effects of Covid-19 pandemic.

The party, in a statement by the State factional Publicity Secretary, Raphael Adeyanju on Wednesday, said that it has become necessary for the governor to make clarification on the fund in view of high level of poverty in the state.

The opposition PDP which was reacting to revelation by Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello that each states received N1bn from the federal government and N1.1 billion from World Bank as COVID-19 interventions fund.

The party noted that Ekiti State received N3bn COVID-19 from federal government, World Bank as well as donations from corporate organisations and individuals were shrouded in secrecy until Governor Bello exposed the development.

It added that “the people of Ekiti State deserve to know what happened to the fund since there is no evidence to show that it was spent on anything.

“Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State openly admitted that his State received N1 billion as COVID-19 fund from the Federal Government and that N1.1 billion grant was provided by the World Bank.

“Governor Bello went on to say that it was only Kogi State that refused to sign MoU accepting the World Bank document N1.1 bilion grant, meaning that other States, including Ekiti got the N1.1 billion from World Bank.

“Also, over N1 billion was donated to Ekiti State by private individuals and corporate organisations, making over N3 billion that the State got for COVID-19.

“Our question is, where is the money?, the party asked?

The party also demanded explanation on the whereabouts of CACOVID palliatives, saying that the government cannot claim to have distributed the packages since they were distributed by CACOVID.

In a swift reaction, the All Progressive Congress urged the opposition PDP to tender apology apologise for inflicting the people of the state with poverty during its locust four years in saddle.

The APC through its Publicity Secretary, Ade Ajayi, said Governor Fayemi has been prudent in managing the resources of the state.

“Isn’t it shameful that a party that produced an administration that couldn’t account for billions of Naira meant for budget support, bailouts and other funds it received is now turning around to accuse a prudent government, that carries along the people in its day to day activities, of misappropriation?

“PDP members and those who are bent on causing more confusion in the state should shelve their devilish plan or else they face dire consequences as security agents are more at alert to deal with trouble makers,” he said.