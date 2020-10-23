ekiti-raises-the-alarm-over-planned-attack-on-palliatives-warehouse

By Rasaq Ibrahim, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti has raised the alarm over the plot by some hoodlums to loot some warehouses in the state under the guise of looking for COVID-19 palliatives believed to be stored.

In a statement in Ado-Ekiti on Friday, Commissioner for Information, Akin Omole, disclosed there was no COVID-19 palliatives in stock, adding they have been successfully distributed to various categories of residents.

It reads: “The attention of the Government of Ekiti State has been drawn to plans by some hoodlums to storm some warehouses in the state under the guise of looking for Covid-19 palliatives believed to be stored in warehouses in the state.

“The Government would like to state categorically that all palliatives donated to the state have been successfully distributed to various categories of residents across the 16 Council Areas of Ekiti state.

“They include; the senior citizens, market women, various associations (Unions, women’s groups, artisans, etc), Youth groups, NGOs, Widows, Churches, Mosques, Landlord Associations, Community Leaders, Traditional Rulers, Transport Unions, State orphanages and special schools, communities in Farmsteads, security officers and other vulnerable persons during the lockdown period.

“These facts can be verified from all the beneficiary groups listed.

“We therefore caution those involved in the plan to desist from any attempt to invade any location under the guise of looking for COVID-19 palliatives in Ekiti State.

“Government has a responsibility to protect citizens’ lives and property and will not condone any brigandage in any part of the state.”