ekweremadu-mourns-pupils-killed-in-enugu-crash

By Sanni Onogu, Abuja

Former Senate Deputy President Ike Ekweremadu has expressed sadness over the accident that claimed several pupils and staff of Presentation Nursery and Primary School, Awgu, Enugu during the week, describing the development as horrific.

Ekweremadu spoke during a condolence visit to the Catholic Bishop of Awgu Diocese, Bishop John Okoye and scene of the accident on Friday, according to a statement by his media aide, Uche Anichukwu, in Abuja.

The lawmaker, who was accompanied by his wife, Lady Nwanneka Ekweremadu, said: “Presentation School has always been dear to our hearts as a centre for academic and moral excellence.

“You came first in the 2012 edition of the Ikeoha Annual Secondary School Quiz Competition and have won several of our full university scholarships.

“So, it can be imagined how we have been traumatised and shocked at the news of the accident involving our children in the nursery and primary section.

“I have been to the scene and it is horrific. I think last Wednesday can best be qualified as a black Wednesday.

“We have come to sympathise with you. The condolences and prayers of the people of Enugu West are with the families of these fine souls, the school, and the Catholic Diocese of Awgu.

“We pray God to grant the dead eternal rest and grant quick recovery to those who sustained injuries.”

Okoye, who received Ekweremadu and his wife on behalf of the management of Presentation School and the Catholic Diocese of Awgu, thanked the Senator and residents of Enugu West Senatorial District for their love and support at their time of sorrow.