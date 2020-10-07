El-Rufai appoints Ahmed Bamalli as 19th Emir of Zazzau

Gov. Nasiru el-Rufai of Kaduna State, on Wednesday, approved the appointment of Alhaji Ahmed Bamalli as the 19th Emir of Zazzau.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Commissioner, Ministry of Local Government Affairs, Ja’afaru Sani, on Wednesday.

He succeeds Dr Shehu Idris who died on Sept. 20 after reigning for 45 years.

Bamalli is the first emir from the Mallawa ruling house in 100 years, following the demise in 1920 of his grandfather, Emir Dan Sidi.

Until his appointment as Emir of Zazzau, Bamalli held the title of Magajin Garin Zazzau and served as Nigeria’s ambassador to Thailand, with concurrent accreditation to Myanmar.

He has been a permanent commissioner in the Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission in 2015.

He has worked in banking and as Executive Director and later acting Managing Director of the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Corporation.

He was a staff of the Abuja Metropolitan Management Agency before a stint as head of Human Resources at tad, the mobile communications arm of the old Nigerian Telecommunications Limited (NITEL).

Born in 1966, Bamalli studied Law at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

He holds a master’s degree in International Relations and Diplomacy and a diploma in Organisational Leadership from Oxford University.

He is also a fellow on the Conflict Resolution of the University of York, U.S.

