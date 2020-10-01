El-Rufai rejects Zauzzau kingmakers’ list for new emir

Kaduna State governor Nasir-El-Rufai

The Zauzau Emirate kingmakers have started a new selection process for a suitable person that will be enthroned as the emir following the rejection of the earlier list of names submitted to the Kaduna State Government.

The list earlier submitted to the government was discredited as a result of its leakage to the public and non-inclusion of other eligible candidates from different ruling houses.

The kingmakers have been asked to include those eligible in the fresh process.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Balarabe Abbas Lawal, said in a the statement signed by the Media and Publicity Adviser to the Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Muyiwa Adekeye, that “the Kaduna State Government directed a new round of the selection process following the cancellation of the initial process, which excluded two interested applicants”.

“The Bunu Zazzau complained that he was unable to submit his application because he was told that the window for receipt of applications had closed. The Sarkin Dajin Zazzau also protested his exclusion from the process.”

“It was also noted that the kingmakers assessed two candidates on 24th September 2020 without sighting their CVs which the selectors received a day later.”

The SSG added that “the state government considers as highly irregular the leakage of the report of the selection meeting of 24th September 2020 before its receipt by the state governor.”

“The kingmakers are now meeting to assess all the 13 candidates that indicated interest from all the ruling houses, including the two that were previously excluded.”

“The report of these assessments will be swiftly submitted to the governor for his consideration”, the statement stressed.

