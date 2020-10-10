Daily News

Elections, security and leadership

By
0
Post Views: Visits 0

Dayo Sobowale

Leaders come in various shapes  and sizes, have their values and idiosyncrasies, their strengths  and weaknesses  and have strategies  in  place most  times to confront threats to their leadership  and utilize to their advantage as well as that  of their  followers, the opportunities  that  come up during their constitutional tenure of office . Elections give birth to leadership tenures limited by the constitution. Elections are expected to be free and fair because  that is the litmus test  of political and leadership legitimacy.  After an election the security   of the electorate    becomes   the major responsibility and purview of the  elected  leader  whether they  voted for him or her  or not.

A rigged election violates the rule of law  and should have no legitimacy and  such leadership   is  suspect and undeserving of the respect of the electorate whose mandate has been stolen. Such  elections do not have the respect that  the rule of law,  which   as  a component of  constitutionalism,  confers    automatically on  free and fair  elections. A rigged election makes leaders look like impostors or usurpers dressed in borrowed  robes because the electorate  knows  that leaders who have emerged  from such elections  can  be derided, taunted and  belittled with the contemptuous saying that the ‘hood  does  not make the monk‘. A  well  known,   global     ongoing example of a rigged election is the recent presidential election in Belarus where the long serving incumbent president who has  been ruling with a rigging fiat for decades,     underestimated the  long wounded indignation of his people,  who  this time have been on the streets in   protests  in their thousands , to  say that they  have had enough of this  leader and his rigging strategies and he  cannot  get away with murder this time around, and just must go.

It  is with this in mind that  we look at the Ondo  state guber elections  today and  the new found proclivity of our president to  insist on free and fair elections,  regardless of his party affiliation and loyalty, as he did so eloquently  in the last   Edo  State guber   election  when he  was the first to congratulate the reelected incumbent  who  defeated a candidate from the president’s  party. We  shall  comment on the Ondo  State election today in  that  free and fair election mantra that our president has adopted. We  shall  also  take a look at the US presidential  election and the news that US President  Donald  Trump  has tested positive to the pandemic but has survived somewhat  and attributed his affliction to the ‘blessing  of God‘ while  all  the same telling Americans  not to allow their lives to  be dominated by the pandemic. We  shall  end up by looking at  how the American legal  and  security   system  looks after the security of Americans   globally  with the news that  two   terrorists  belonging  to a group called’ the Beatles‘  are to be tried   in the US for  beheading  American citizens in Syria years ago   and the way the American justice system in this Trump  era protects American  citizens  globally.

The  promotion of free and fair  elections in a Nigeria   characteristically  and historically riddle with  rigged presidential and governorship  elections   is a novelty and the President must  be commended  for this  even  though his party leaders will  find that a bitter pill to swallow. But this president has a track  record of not caring whose ox  is gored on such  matters and he is in control.  The  body  language of the president  is similar  to the fight to death scene in the famous  film ‘Gladiator‘ when the poisoned hero Maximus fought the Cesar Commodus  at the arena. Caesar’s sword   fell  from his hand and he looked  to the Centurion to give the order to the encircling soldiers to give him a sword. But  the centurion gave the historic order ‘ ‘Sheath your sword‘ and that  meant  that Caesar was on his own and thus on the way to his death which  was  what  then  happened. In  Edo State  last  guber  election,  the president     literally said  ‘Sheath your sword‘ to federal  might and his party lost and he congratulated the   winner.  I  see him adopting the same attitude today in Ondo  state  even though he has pledged support for  his  party’s  candidate and  I  see him  congratulating his party’s candidate in victory . I  however pity Lagos Governor Jide Sanwoolu  who  took to twitter to campaign for his party’s candidate as Chairman of Ondo State  Campaign for the Ondo  state election. Twitter or social media  to me  is a very  decadent media  for serious issues like a state governor’s  election and I was horrified  by the abuses  and insults  some sent in the direction of the legitimate campaign  effort of the Lagos state governor. It was horrible  and serious  campaign issues in my view should  not  be brought  to  twitter in this nation. However given  the expectation of a free and fair election,  I  wish  the good people of Ondo state a   truly free and fair  election  today   given the fact that ‘ Big Brother’ is watching from Abuja with  the slogan’ Sheath your sword ‘to the security  forces   now  heavily  on the ground in Ondo State for today’s election.

In the US presidential  campaigns  and November  3   elections it appears that  President  Trump  has cheated  death  with the way he has contracted the virus,  got hospitalized ,  ordered  to be given what cocktails of medicine was made available to him and emerged stronger from the ordeal that has killed thousands of  his country men. He  has gone on to refuse virtual campaign debates and is organizing rallies instead. He  could  be said to be belittling the gravity of the pandemic but  he has, like a veritable   cat with nine lives survived and he has my admiration,  albeit   grudgingly  for his  volatile,  bold and idiosyncratic leadership. To  his supporters Trump  has become  a charismatic  leader, almost  messianic  and that is why his accusation   that  the  coming   presidential  election  may be rigged is a threat to American  democracy and himself, if he wins  because he has already thrown his legitimacy  under the bus with his rigging  mongering  on the eve of this November 3 elections. Given  the way he has defied the virus  in his unique   manner, there is no  way  one could rule out  his chances  of winning or  write  him off because  from the way  he saw his survival  of the pandemic as a ‘blessing of God‘,  God  indeed  may not be finished with him yet  just  like Jesse Jackson said  of himself  some time ago.

We  go now to how the Americans and the British  have cooperated on trying  the terrorists who beheaded their citizens some time ago in Syria. The terrorists  are  being tried on American  soil because the two legal  and   security  systems cooperated on this. According to the American Attorney General Office the UK agreed to allow the trial of the UK citizens and  terrorists because the Americans agreed to a life sentence instead of the death penalty  the US wanted. The Americans agreed on the ground that given such concession the British would give all evidence for a successful American prosecution on American soil. The  British had argued that the life sentence would enable the terrorists  to live out their punishment and suffer long for their crime of beheading citizens of the two nations. It  was the way the American attorney  spoke about the long arms of American justice that fascinated me immensely. He  said the trial would show America’s  enemy  anywhere that if they hurt Americans they  would be fought and tracked with American arms ,  tried in American    courts, and live and die in American jails. Which  in a way is what Nigeria too should do with those killing our citizens in the North East , the North West and North Central and other parts of the nation. More  importantly the American resolve on the Beatles as these terrorists were bizarrely  called resonated  firmly with the resolve of the American President George Bush Jnr  when he addressed the American Congress after 9/11 in 2001. The  American  president resolutely  assured his nation thus – ‘Whether we bring our enemies to justice or bring justice to our  enemies,   justice will  be served’. That  is   the type of  protective, vintage leadership that electorates at election  time vote for in free and fair elections  in all  democracies including Nigeria. Once again, From the fury of this raging pandemic, God Lord Deliver Nigeria.

Nigeria Travel award set for fourth edition

Previous article

Redefining Eze goes to school in Delta

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News