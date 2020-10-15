Electoral process too expensive, backward — INEC Chairman

Fixes February 18 for 2023 Presidential Polls

By Tordue Salem – Abuja

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has disclosed that the 2023 presidential elections, will hold in 855 days from Thursday.

The boss of the Electoral umpire, who made the disclosure at the National Assembly in his speech at the inauguration of the 1999 Constitution Review Committee of the House of Representatives, also described the electoral process in Nigeria, as too anachronistic, cumbersome, and expensive.

He called on the House to expedite action on the review process to effect key reforms in the Electoral System.

His words: “There must be a way either by an amendment to the Electoral Act or the Constitution to give effect to the Electoral Offences Tribunal. You can’t have a flourishing democracy in which laws are violated with impunity and nothing happens. So there must be a mechanism by which this must be addressed.

“Our elections are too manual, too expensive, too cumbersome. Too archaic. The law says we must write the results manually, collate them manually from the unit level to the wards to the local governments, to the state, and the National in terms of a presidential election. The encumbrance of the deployment of full technology in elections should be removed.

The election was fixed on 18 February 2023. That means that from today to the 2023 general elections, we have exactly 855 days. I am not reminding members of the National Assembly that their tenures will soon come to end. But the truth is that there has to be a certainty. So between now and the next general elections is 855. So, you have very little time for the Constitution amendment”.

