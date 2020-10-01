Electricity: Kaduna DISCO reverts to old tariff

The Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company has begun implementing its old tariff as ordered by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

The head of corporate communication, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, made the disclosure on Thursday in Kaduna.

Mr Abdullahi said the reversal to the old tariff regime is sequel to the agreement reached between the Federal Government and the leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) this week.

“Following the directive of the NERC to Distribution Companies to suspend the new Service Based Tariff, the management of Kaduna Electric wishes to inform its customers and the general public that it has fully complied with the directive.

“Prepaid customer who purchase electricity tokens from today will therefore see the value of the old tariff reflected in their tokens, while postpaid customers will also see the old tariff reflected on their next bill,” he said in a statement.

He expressed the hope that the technical committee set up to look into how the service based tariff was arrived at, would conclude its assignment on schedule and allow for the new tariff to be implemented.

He said the new tariff will help to enhance service to customers, improve liquidity, and drive investments in the sector.

