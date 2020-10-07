Ellen DeGeneres Show drops 38% in the ratings following toxic workplace scandal

It seems that the recent toxic workplace scandal that has plagued The Ellen DeGeneres Show has been a turn off for viewers.

The ratings are in for Ellen’s September premiere week and they took a dive, dropping 38% as compared to last year, according to Nielsen.

The steep decline in viewership of the once popular show suggests that claims from staffers of bullying and harassment from top producers and diva-like behavior from the 62-year-old host are pushing fans away.

Jumping ship: It seems that the toxic workplace scandal that has plagued The Ellen DeGeneres show has been a turn off for viewers and ratings for her premiere week dropped 38%, according to Nielsen

Neilsen Media Research, the firm that measures audience size, reported that for Ellen’s September 21 season 18 premiere, the show averaged a 1.2 Live+Same Day household ratings – a 29% drop from her 2019 premiere.

The show is averaging about 1.7 million viewers this season, nearly 38% less than last year, before she had been hit with accusations from both current and former employees that she had fostered a toxic workplace.

During her premiere episode, Ellen addressed the scandal and apologized to her viewers.

‘As you may have heard, this summer there were allegations of a toxic work environment at our show and then there was an investigation. I learned that things happened here that never should have happened,’ Ellen told viewers during her opening.

Over it: Neilsen Media Research, the firm that measures audience size, reported that for Ellen’s September 21 season 18 premiere, the show averaged a 1.2 Live+Same Day household ratings – a 29% drop from her 2019 premiere

‘I take that very seriously, and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected,’ she said. ‘I know that I’m in a position of privilege and power, and I realize that with that comes responsibility, and I take responsibility for what happens at my show.’

She added: ‘Being known as the ‘be-kind lady’ is a tricky position to be in. The truth is I am that person you see on TV. I am also a lot of other things. Sometimes I get sad, I get mad, I get anxious, I get frustrated, I get impatient. And I am working on all of that.’

A record number of people tuned in for her first episode back since the scandal – it was her highest-rated premiere since 2016 – but those viewers quickly dropped off.

Curiosity: A record number of people tuned in for her first episode back since the scandal to see her address the controversy making the episode the highest-rated premiere since 2016 – but those viewers quickly dropped of

It is notable that, according to Nielsen, viewership for daytime talk shows was down pretty much across the board with a few exceptions. Live With Kelly and Ryan and Tamron Hall saw a slight uptick in ratings.

Over the summer Ellen has been doing damage control with both employees and fans to rehab her damaged ‘be kind’ image.

She and top producers on her show were first hit with rampant accusations of workplace misconduct in a July Buzzfeed News article.

Turned off: The steep decline in viewership of the once popular show suggests that claims from staffers of bullying and harassment from top producers and diva-like behavior from the 62-year-old host are pushing fans away

The article revealed claims made by one current and 10 former employees of Ellen’s talk show saying they experienced racism, fear and intimidation while working on the long-running series and accusing producers of bullying.

The show then faced additional accusations about sexual misconduct in a second BuzzFeed News article on July 30, in which dozens of men and women accused three executive producers of sexual harassment, misconduct or assault.

The report sparked an internal investigation into the allegations by WarnerMedia and as a result of that inquiry those three executive producers, Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman and Jonathan Norman, were let go.

During a virtual meeting with staff, Ellen announced the firings and apologized to the 200 people on the call.

Be kind? Over the summer Ellen has been doing damage control with both employees and fans to rehab her damaged image following dozens of employees saying they experienced racism, fear and intimidation while working on the long-running series and accused producers of bullying

She also reportedly revealed that the show would be increasing benefits for staffers, including more time off and a better policy for medical leave.

The measures include ‘increased paid time off and a liberal medical leave policy’ and are already having the desired effect of boosting morale, the insider said.

During that call the embattled daytime darling also addressed several of the other accusations leveled against her and other higher-ups on the show, including the rumor that no one is allowed to look her in the eye.

‘Please talk to me. Look me in the eye,’ Ellen allegedly told staff in the call, adding that she didn’t know where the ‘crazy’ rumor came from.