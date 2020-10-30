elon-musk-says-spacex-mars-colony-will-not-recognize-earth-laws

By Stacy Liberatore For Dailymail.com

Published: 12:17 EDT, 30 October 2020 | Updated: 15:03 EDT, 30 October 2020

Elon Musk‘s SpaceX has declared Mars a ‘free planet’ and claims their planned colony on the red planet will not recognize Earth-based laws.

The claims were spotted buried in Starlink’s beta consumer service terms that was recently sent to customers ahead of the internet rollout.

Dubbed ‘Governing Laws,’ the section states SpaceX will not abide by international laws beyond Earth and the moon, but instead adopt self-governing principles ‘established on good faith.’

The terms of service was shared on Twitter and Reddit, but also comes a week after the company revealed plans to build a mega constellation of satellites around Mars and a self-sustaining city that does not rely of Earth for survival.

Twitter users ‘Whole Mars Catalog,’ seems to be the first to share the ninth clause in Starlink’s beta consumer service terms.

The section states Starlink’s service on Earth and the moon will abide by laws set by the state of California, but on Mars or other colonization spacecraft, it will not recognize any Earth-based government’s authority or sovereignty.

On Mars, and the firm’s Starship rockets travelling there, ‘disputes will be settled through self-governing principles, established in good faith, at the time of Martian settlement,’ the clause reads.

The section falls in line with the latest plans revealed by Musk, which entails building a sustainable city on Mars that will not rely on Earth for survival.

Governing Laws For Services provided to, on, or in orbit around the planet Earth or the Moon, these Terms and any disputes between us arising out of or related to these Terms, including disputes regarding arbitrability (‘Disputes’) will be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of California in the United States. For Services provided on Mars, or in transit to Mars via Starship or other colonization spacecraft, the parties recognize Mars as a free planet and that no Earth-based government has authority or sovereignty over Martian activities. Accordingly, Disputes will be settled through self-governing principles, established in good faith, at the time of Martian settlement.

Musk shared details of this vision last week during the Mars Society’s annual conference, saying settlers on the Red Planet will need to be self-sufficient in the event ‘ships from Earth stop coming for any reason.’

‘This really might come down to: Are we going to create a self-sustaining city on Mars before or after World War 3,’ said the CEO.

‘And I think the probability of it being created after World War 3 – hopefully there’s never a World War 3 – but the probability of after is low, so we should try and make the city self-sustaining before any possible World War 3.’

Three days following, SpaceX president and COO Gwynee Shotwell spoke with TIMEmagazine about SpaceX’s mission to bring Starlink internet to Mars.

‘Once we take people to Mars, they are going to need a capability to communicate,’ she said.

‘In fact, I think it will be even more critical to have a constellation like Starlink around Mars.’

And a key player in turning these ideas into a reality is the massive Starship rocket, which Musk recently announced is eyeing 2024 for its first trip to Mars.

The craft is the firm’s ‘top priority’ and over the past few months, SpaceX employees have been asked to accelerate progress ‘dramatically and immediately’ with the hopes of hitting the timeline.

The goal is to eventually send on million people to live on Mars, which Musk says will require three flights a day – or 1,000 flights a year – with 100 people on each one.

Although Musk has great plans to build a new civilization on Mars, he has emphasized the mission will be ‘difficult’ and there will be a number of dangers settlers may face while developing the new galactic world.

Speaking during an interview last month, the billionaire said: ‘I want to emphasize, this is a very hard and dangerous and difficult thing,’ Musk said.

‘Not for the faint of heart. Good chance you’ll die. And it’s going to be tough, tough going, but it’ll be pretty glorious if it works out.’