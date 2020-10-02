Elon Musk’s SpaceX gives wildfire-ravaged towns internet access

Elon Musk’s SpaceX provides Washington towns ravaged by wildfires with early access to its Starlink internet in a bid to help first responders battling the blazes
By Stacy Liberatore For Dailymail.com
Elon Musk‘s SpaceX is lending a hand to the first responders battling wildfires in Washington by providing them with internet from space.
The firm provided the Washington Emergency Management Division seven ‘UFO on a stick’ user terminals to receive internet from Starlink satellites in low orbit.
Officials say the satellites have doubled the bandwidth and produced more than 150 percent decrease in latency.
The terminals are currently being used near Malden, which was devastated by wildfires, and another is located near a smaller fire dubbed the Sumner-Grade Wildfire in western Washington.
Musk’s firm was able to assist these towns due to the satellites being in the right position.
‘Glad SpaceX could help! We are prioritizing emergency responders & locations with no Internet connectivity at all,’ the CEO shared in a tweet.
Eric Rosenberry, an Oregon resident, reached out to SpaceX with the hopes of obtaining the same service for Mckenzie Bridge and Rainbow that are also battling wildfires and have been left without internet.
‘Starlink reached out and sadly the impacted areas are not under their coverage pattern to provide reliable service,’ Rosenberry shared on Twitter.
SpaceX launched its first batch of Starlink satellites on May 23, 2019, marking the beginning of its journey to provide the world with internet – specifically rural regions.
Today the firm has a total of 775 devices in low orbit and has noted in the past that it just needs 800 to offer a full service.
SpaceX plans to launch at least 2,200 satellites over the next five years in order to offer a global broadband service covering even the most remote areas of the world.
However, the two towns in Washington received early access due to the devastating fires that have charred miles of internet fiber cables.
Richard Hall, the emergency telecommunications leader of the Washington State Military Department’s IT division, told CNBC: ‘I have never set up any tactical satellite equipment that has been as quick to set up, and anywhere near as reliable.’
He also shared that Starlink doubles the bandwidth compared to traditional internet satellites and there is more than 150 percent decreases in latency.
Traditional services can take anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour to establish a connection, but Hall told CNBC that Starlink was working in just 10 minutes.
According to The Verge, the terminals have helped responders identify areas in need of water to put out fires, along with locations that require additional supplies and resources.
In Malden, the service is being used by the public as they rebuilt their town.
SpaceX is currently in the midst of a private beta test of its Starlink internet, with public beta expected to follow after.
ELON MUSK’S SPACEX SET TO BRING BROADBAND INTERNET TO THE WORLD WITH ITS STARLINK CONSTELLATION OF SATELLITS
Elon Musk’s SpaceX has launched the fifth batch of its ‘Starlink’ space internet satellites – taking the total to 300.
They form a constellation of thousands of satellites, designed to provide low-cost broadband internet service from low Earth orbit.
The constellation, informally known as Starlink, and under development at SpaceX’s facilities in Redmond, Washington.
Its goal is to beam superfast internet into your home from space.
While satellite internet has been around for a while, it has suffered from high latency and unreliable connections.
Starlink is different. SpaceX says putting a ‘constellation’ of satellites in low earth orbit would provide high-speed, cable-like internet all over the world.
The billionaire’s company wants to create the global system to help it generate more cash.
Musk has previously said the venture could give three billion people who currently do not have access to the internet a cheap way of getting online.
It could also help fund a future city on Mars.
Helping humanity reach the red planet is one of Musk’s long-stated aims and was what inspired him to start SpaceX.
The company recently filed plans with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to launch 4,425 satellites into orbit above the Earth – three times as many that are currently in operation.
‘Once fully deployed, the SpaceX system will pass over virtually all parts of the Earth’s surface and therefore, in principle, have the ability to provide ubiquitous global service,’ the firm said.
‘Every point on the Earth’s surface will see, at all times, a SpaceX satellite.’
The network will provide internet access to the US and the rest of the world, it added.
It is expected to take more than five years and $9.8 billion (£7.1bn) of investment, although satellite internet has proved an expensive market in the past and analysts expect the final bill will be higher.
Musk compared the project to ‘rebuilding the internet in space’, as it would reduce reliance on the existing network of undersea fibre-optic cables which criss-cross the planet.
In the US, the FCC welcomed the scheme as a way to provide internet connections to more people.
