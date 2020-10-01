Embattled Ex-Pension Boss, Abdulrasheed Maina, Says He Can Help Buhari Recover $10Bn In 30 Days

Malam Abdulrasheed Maina, the former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), has said he is ready to use his technical expertise to recover not less than $10bn for the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari within 30 days.

Maina made this known in a statement in commemoration of Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary from his hospital bed after surgery.

According to the statement signed by Maina’s Media Aide, Aliyu Musa, the former Pension boss believes that he can help the Buhari administration recover these monies which could help fix infrastructure deficits, fuel subsidy and ameliorate the electricity tariff which will ultimately put the looming industrial action by Nigerian workers to a halt.

The statement read in part:

“Maina indicated that he is ready to start the recovery as soon as he fully recovers from the surgery he just had last week.

“The former Pension Boss further indicated that he can only make the recovery of the said funds directly to President Buhari, as he expressed fear that, the money may be re-looted if not properly managed.

“Maina has assisted successive administrations, especially that of Former President Jonathan where he recovered N1.6trillion and in President Buhari’s administration, where he recovered N1.3trillion and several movable and immovable properties.”

Recall that Mr Maina was accused of diverting N100 billion of pension funds and is facing trial for alleged money laundering. He is being prosecuted by the EFCC on a 12-count charge and is also accused of operating fictitious accounts and carrying out other fraudulent activities.

He went into hiding for almost two years after the EFCC declared him wanted.

He, however, was arrested by the State Security Service in September 2019, alongside his son, Faisal, who was allegedly operating an account used to divert various sums of money, including N58 million.

The Father and son were arraigned by the EFCC on October 25 on separate charges. Both pleaded not guilty.

