Emergency responders rattled as another gas explosion hits Lagos

Another heavy explosion has hit a gas station in Lagos. The number of victims is yet to be ascertained.

According to National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) spokesman, Ibrahim Farinloye, the explosion occurred around 6.am at Best Roof Gas Station located at Unity Bus Stop, Fatade area of Baruwa in Alimoso Local Government Area of the State.

The fire is still raging in the area while officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), NEMA and Fire Service are now on the ground.

According to the spokesman of the National Emergency Management Agency ( NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, “LPG Dispensing Plant explosion ongoing at Baruwa Inside, one State Fire tanker on ground more have been requested to turn in.”

Details Later.

