Emily in Paris: Fans baffled as Lily Collins reveals character is 22

Emily in Paris fans have been left baffled after Lily Collins revealed her character in the Netflix show is only 22 years old.

The actress, 31, said that the series’ protagonist Emily Cooper – who stars as an American that moves from Chicago to Paris for work – is ‘fresh out of college’.

Speaking to Vogue, the brunette beauty said: ‘I don’t believe we’ve ever given her a specific ‘number’ for her age, but I believe that she’s pretty fresh out of college. Maybe this is her first year after graduation.

‘I want to say she’s like, 22-ish. She’s had enough experience at her company in Chicago to have earned the respect of her boss.

‘She’s gone to school for this, and she’s completed internships.’

But fans were quick to point out their shock at the revelation, with one taking to Twitter to say: ‘Excuse me but Emily is supposed to be 22?! And get that job transfer to Paris fresh out of college? Alrighty then.’

Another penned: ‘Honey she most certainly is NOT. Emily has a MASTER’S DEGREE she is not 22!!!! Lily Collins plz.’

While another wrote: ‘She has a masters degree, financial stability, was engaged, had a very good job and experience and on top of that freaked out about having sex with a 17yo. Cmon, she’s at least reaching 30’.

The show follows Emily, a young American woman who is hired by a Paris marketing firm to give them an American perspective.

Netflix debuted the new series last week, though it angered some actual Paris critics who dubbed the show as ‘cliche.’

French commentators have slammed the offering for including seemingly every cliche trait about French people in the show.

Lucas Bravo, who plays Gabriel in the series, spoke with Cosmopolitan about how the show has been received by some foreign critics, and he thinks they have a good point.

‘I think they’re right, in a way. We’re portraying cliches and we’re portraying one single vision of Paris,’ Bravo began.

‘Paris is one of the most diverse cities in the world. We have so many ways of thinking, so many different nationalities, so many different neighbourhoods,’ he added.

Bravo conceded that, ‘A lifetime wouldn’t be enough to know everything that’s going on in Paris. It’s an entire world in a city. ‘

He also admitted that, ‘At some point, if you want to tell a story about Paris, you have to choose an angle. You have to choose a vision.’

Bravo said that the French critics, ‘didn’t understand the fact that it’s just one vision. They’re like, ‘Oh, this is not what Paris is.’ Of course. Paris is many things.’

While the show, created by Sex and the City creator Darren Star, has not been renewed for a second season by Netflix yet, Bravo has ideas of what he’d like to see.

‘We planted a few seeds about different characters. Like Camille (Camille Razat), when she kisses Emily on the mouth, and she’s like, ‘I’m not sorry,” Bravo said.

‘And then when they’re in bed, and I’m liking the picture, it’s all little seeds. Anything could happen between the three of them,’ Bravo added.

He continued that he thinks creator Darren Star, ‘wants this second season to be really open-minded.’

Emily in Paris also stars Ashley Park, Samuel Arnold, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu and Bruno Gourey.