emily-in-paris:-if-it-was-dublin,-she’d-be-shifting-colm-meaney-in-the-leprechaun-museum

The only thing I am sure of in life is that we are all watching Emily in Paris (Netflix) wrong. All of us. The people taking it seriously. The people watching it snidely. The people watching it for escapist reasons. The people who are watching it as a documentary about France.

The people who are watching it as a documentary about Emilys. The people who aren’t watching it at all and are scoffing at this opening paragraph. Phil Collins fans who are watching it for a glimpse of his genetic material (Emily is played by the Collins-spawn, Lily Collins). Babies who don’t know it exists but can feel that their parents are agitated.