Emmanuel approves release of 2019 promotion for 2,248 workers

Our Reporter

AKWA Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel has approved the release of the 2019 promotion of 2,248 workers in the state.

The state’s Head of Civil Service, Elder Effiong Essien, announced this on Tuesday at the official opening ceremony of a five-day capacity building retreat for officers on Grade Levels 13 to 17 in Uyo, the state capital.

“In his avowed commitment to the development of workers and growth of the Civil Service, Governor Udom Emmanuel has approved the release of the 2019 promotion to 2, 248 workers in the state government employ,” Essien said.

He explained that the approval for the promotion had received widespread applause within and outside the state’s civil service.

According to him, this is a clear testimony that Emmanuel is worker-friendly, as demonstrated in the numerous welfare packages provided for workers.

Essien noted that the newly promoted civil servants from Grade Levels 7 and above benefited from the promotion exercise.

He hailed the governor for his unrelenting commitment towards the welfare and development of Akwa Ibom workers.