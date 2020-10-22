emmanuel-imposes-curfew-in-a’ibom

By Bassey Anthony, Uyo

Akwa Ibom Governor Udom Emmanuel has imposed a statewide curfew from 9pm of Thursday to midday of Friday October 23, 2020.

The Governor announced the curfew following the violence which erupted Thursday evening in Uyo in which hoodlums under the guise of #EndSARS protesters destroyed properties and torched buildings, including a new generation bank.

A statement from Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Iniobong Ememobong said the curfew was to protect lives and properties of citizens.

”Due to the violent manifestations of some persons masquerading as #EndSARS protesters trying to create chaos this evening, in Uyo, the capital city of Akwa Ibom state, HE the Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has declared a curfew effective 9pm today, Thursday, 22nd October,2020 till midday tomorrow, Friday, 23rd October, 2020.

”This action is taken to protect lives and property of citizens and the restoration of Law and Order in our state. Within the period of this curfew, there will be an absolute cessation of movement, except for essential service providers, who must show a valid means of identification.

”We urge all law abiding citizens to stay at home during the period of this curfew.”