Daily News

Emmanuel imposes curfew in A’Ibom

By
0
emmanuel-imposes-curfew-in-a’ibom
Views: Visits 0

By Bassey Anthony, Uyo

Akwa Ibom Governor Udom Emmanuel has imposed a statewide curfew from 9pm of Thursday to midday of Friday October 23, 2020.

The Governor announced the curfew following the violence which erupted Thursday evening in Uyo in which hoodlums under the guise of #EndSARS protesters destroyed properties and torched buildings, including a new generation bank.

A statement from Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Iniobong Ememobong said the curfew was to protect lives and properties of citizens.

”Due to the violent manifestations of some  persons masquerading as #EndSARS protesters trying  to create chaos this evening, in Uyo, the capital city of Akwa Ibom state, HE the Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Mr. Udom Emmanuel  has declared a curfew effective 9pm today, Thursday, 22nd October,2020 till midday tomorrow, Friday, 23rd October, 2020.

”This action is taken to protect lives and property of citizens and the restoration of Law and Order in our state. Within the period of this curfew, there will be an absolute cessation of movement, except for essential service providers, who must show a valid means of identification.

”We urge all law abiding citizens to stay at home during the period of this curfew.”

#EndSARS: Okowa imposes 48-hour curfew in Delta

Previous article

BREAKING: INEC postpones senatorial, Assembly bye elections

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News