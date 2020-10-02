Emmanuel inaugurates 168 housing units for soldiers

Bassey Anthony, Uyo

AKWA Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel has inaugurated 168 reburbished houses at the Wellington Bassey Army Barracks, 6 Battalion, Ibagwa, Abak, to mark Nigeria’s 60th Independence anniversary.

The governor said the gesture was part of the state’s contribution toward supporting Federal institutions to function properly.

“The pitiable situation of the barracks caught my attention when I came on an inspection with the then Commander of 2 Brigade. What I saw was very disturbing and I decided that I will change the story of this barracks for good.

“Today, we are witnesses to the new aura of this barracks as we commission the phase two of my interventions here in this barracks. I decided to add the water scheme to help the residents with their water needs and improve the living conditions of the residents.

“I have been told of the issues relating to power unavailability in the barracks and I’m determined to do something about it, by next year this time, we will be here again to commission the power infrastructure,” he said.

Commander of 2 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Brig.-Gen. F. U. Mijinyawa, expressed the appreciation of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Yusuf Buratai, and gratitude of the leadership and men of the brigade, on the quality and prompt delivery of the projects.

He thanked the governor for his consistent care and concern for soldiers. Housing Commissioner Otuekong Raphael Bassey, whose ministry supervised the reconstruction of the barracks, assured that standards were strictly observed in the execution of the projects.