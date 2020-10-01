Emmy-nominated sports reporter is fired for calling Sen Tim Scott an ‘Uncle Tom’

A sports anchor in Connecticut has been fired from his position after he called Senator Tim Scott an ‘Uncle Tom’ on Twitter.

Fred Gerteiny was ousted Wednesday afternoon after News 12 Connecticut learned that he ‘acted inappropriately on social media’.

‘After reviewing the incident, the network released sports reporter, Fred Gerteiny, as a result of a racially insensitive comment,’ the outlet reported, referring to the a tweet from Gerteiny that took aim at Scott’s comment about President Donald Trump.

In an interview with ABC News, Scott was asked if he found Trump’s remarks about the far-right fascist group, Proud Boys, concerning.

‘I think he misspoke in response to Chris Wallace’s comment. … I think he misspoke, I think he should correct it. If he doesn’t correct it, I guess he didn’t misspeak,’ Scott said.

Under an article about Scott claiming Trump ‘misspoke’ that was tweeted by The Hill, Gerteiny commented: ‘Thanks Uncle Tom.’

News 12 Connecticut sports anchor, Fred Gerteiny (left), has been fired from his position after he called Senator Tim Scott an ‘Uncle Tom’ on Twitter (right)

Gerteiny took aim at the South Carolina senator who claimed that President Donald Trump ‘misspoke’ when he talked about the Proud Boys on Tuesday

Under an article about Scott claiming Trump ‘misspoke’ that was tweeted by The Hill, Gerteiny (right) commented: ‘Thanks Uncle Tom.’ The term is generally applied to black people who are subservient toward whites or traitorous toward other black people

‘Uncle Tom’ is the lead character in the 1852 anti-slavery novel ‘Uncle Tom’s Cabin’ by abolitionist Harriet Beecher Stowe.

The term is generally applied to black people who are subservient toward whites or traitorous toward other black people.

Gerteiny was swiftly fired from News 12, which said in the statement announcing his termination: ‘News 12 Networks has a zero tolerance policy for racism or improper conduct based on race, and prides itself on being an objective and unbiased multi-platform news company.’

The Twitter page for Gerteiny, a two-time Grammy-nominated anchor, was no longer available as of Thursday morning.

Gerteiny’s comment came just days after in an ugly debate marked by angry interruptions and bitter asides, Trump’s remarks about the Proud Boys stood out.

Trump was asked by moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News if he would ‘be willing tonight to condemn white supremacists and militia groups’ and demand that they ‘stand down’ and not add to the violence that has erupted in places like Portland, Oregon, and Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Trump was asked by moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News if he would ‘be willing tonight to condemn white supremacists and militia groups’. The president said ‘sure,’ but did not offer any actual words of condemnation

When pushed by Wallace, Trump asked for the name of a group to condemn – and Biden suggested Proud Boys (file image). ‘Proud Boys, stand back and stand by,’ Trump said

The president said ‘sure,’ but did not offer any actual words of condemnation, instead pivoting to blame the violence on left-wing radicals like antifa supporters.

When pushed by Wallace, Trump asked for the name of a group to condemn – and Biden suggested Proud Boys.

‘Proud Boys, stand back and stand by,’ Trump said.

On Wednesday, Trump tried to walk back his refusal to outright condemn the group during his debate with Democrat Joe Biden, but the inflammatory moment was far from the first time the president has failed to denounce white supremacists or has advanced racist ideas.

Trump’s initial refusal to criticize the Proud Boys – instead saying the group should ‘stand back and stand by’ – drew fierce blowback before he altered his message in a day-later effort to quell the firestorm.

‘I don’t know who Proud Boys are. But whoever they are they have to stand down, let law enforcement do their work,’ Trump told reporters as he left the White House for a campaign stop in Minnesota.

The new flareup over Trump’s messaging on race was playing out just weeks before the election, leaving the president to play defense on yet another issue when he’s already facing criticism of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and under new scrutiny over his taxes.

And even after saying the Proud Boys should ‘stand down,’ Trump went on to call out forces on the other end of the political spectrum and tried to attack Biden.

It was an echo of the way he had blamed ‘both sides’ for the 2017 violence between white supremacists and anti-racist protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia.

‘Now antifa is a real problem,’ Trump said. ‘The problem is on the left. And Biden refuses to talk about it.’

In fact, FBI Director Christopher Wray told a congressional panel last week that it was white supremacists and anti-government extremists who have been responsible for most of the recent deadly attacks by extremist groups in the US.

Proud Boys leaders and supporters took to social media to celebrate the president´s comments at the debate, with more than 5,000 of the group’s members posting ‘Stand Back’ and ‘Stand By’ above and below the group´s logo.

And when Trump was directly asked Wednesday if he ‘would welcome white supremacist support,’ he ignored the question and again stressed the need for ‘law and order’.