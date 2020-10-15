Empowering NGOs is Koldsweat’s forte

Social entrepreneur Chidi Koldsweat has adopted an innovative approach to poverty reduction and rural empowerment. Through Donors for Africa Foundation, a grant management organisation, which she started, she has taken capacity building for non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to a new level, training them on how to raise funds to carry out developmental activities, DANIEL ESSIET reports .

For social entrepreneur Chidi Koldsweat, strengthening the capacity of social innovators, non-profit organisations, and social enterprises to access funds via training, is key to building sustainable organisations and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) enunciated by the United Nations (UN).

Accordingly, Koldsweat has, in the past 12 years, been demonstrating her conviction that this is the way to go to empower and unleash the potential of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to contribute immensely to socio-economic development. This is by riding on the back of Donors for Africa Foundation, a grant management organisation, which, which she started.

Through the foundation, which works with governments, funding institutions, the private sector, philanthropy organisations, NGOs and social impact leaders to break the poverty cycle, she has been training and funding lifelines to NGOs across Nigeria and beyond.

The results of her interventions have been visible. For instance, over 500 non-profit organisations have been trained. The foundation, she told The Nation, has also raised over $750,000 in funding. She also reaches over 22,000 unique accounts weekly on her learning platform where she provides knowledge to her nonprofit community.

As proof of Koldsweat’s growing popularity and acceptability of her approach to poverty reduction, her organisation received the ‘Social Media for Social Good Award’ under the NGO category.

She was also recently drafted into the African Youth Front on COVID-19, launched by the African Union (AU) Office of the Youth Envoy with the support of Africa Center for Disease Control & Prevention (Africa CDC) where she represents the Moremi Initiative’s Leadership and Empowerment Development (MILEAD) Network, Africa.

Founded in 2004, MILEAD is a pan-African non-profit organisation with a vision for society “where African women and girls thrive and participate fully in the transformation of the continent.”

The initiative strives to engage, inspire and equip young women and girls to become the next generation of leading politicians, activists, social entrepreneurs and change agents.

Donors for Africa also recently launched the premiere digital Social Innovators Bootcamp and has recorded tremendous impact over a short time.

Koldsweat earned a Master’s degree in Public Administration and International Affairs from the University of Lagos, Nigeria. She is currently pursuing a leadership certificate in International Organisational Management at the University of Geneva.

With over 12 years experience in the development space, working across sectors such as health, gender (women and girls in leadership, business, and politics), organisational management and sustainability strategy, a string of awards and recognitions attest to Koldsweat’s prowess in her chosen field.

For instance, she flew the Nigerian flag at the launch of the Arab-African Youth Platform in 2019, where she pitched her organisation’s work at the World Bank Youth Summit. Also, in 2014, CEO Global gave her an award as ‘Africa’s Most Influential Woman in Management, Business & Public Service (civil society category).

In the same year, Koldsweat was nominated by the Chinese Embassy to participate in the three-week cultural exchange programme under the Chinese Association for International Understanding. In 2011, she was selected among Africa’s 25 most outstanding emerging women leaders under the MILEAD.

Again, in 2013, she became a ‘Vital Voices Lead Fellow’ and was also nominated amongst the 100 unseen women changing her world.

On the strength of the awards and recognitions, Koldsweat continues to focus on creating long-term solutions that improve the lives of Africans at the grassroots, through policy formulation, strategy and implementation.