Emzor strengthens NFF partnership

Our Reporter

IN line with its partnership and sponsorship agreement with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Emzor Pharmaceuticals recently donated products worth millions of Naira to the national soccer governing body.

Speaking at the product presentation in Abuja, Emzor Pharmaceuticals Business Development Manager, Benjamin Udebuani, expressed the brand’s commitment to strengthening the partnership and upholding every agreement to ensure that all stakeholders were excited.

“This is a partnership that we are really proud of and we are happy to see this continue,” he said. “The relationship has been incredibly good over the past few years and we have had the privilege to serve in a relevant capacity with the NFF; Emzor Pharmaceuticals will continue to ensure the availability of unlimited wellness to Nigerians and showcasing this by supporting football in the country.”

The partnership, which saw Emzor Pharmaceuticals being recognized as the official analgesics of the Super Eagles of Nigeria has spanned a period of over six years and has led to the emergence of the brand’s paracetamol as the preferred option for analgesics amongst the six national teams including the Super Falcons with a strategic partnership with Asisat Oshoala as Brand Ambassador.

The NFF’s President Amaju Pinnick commended Emzor’s efforts in ensuring that the players are in good shape to give their best