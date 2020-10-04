Encomiums as Lawal bows out of NDPHC

Amid pomp and pageantry, the Director, Communications and Public Relations, Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC), Yakubu Itopa Lawal, bowed out after 10 years of meritorious service.

The testimonials and encomiums showered on him by friends, colleagues and family members, at an event to celebrate his exit showed that he is truly a jolly good fellow.

Lawal, a former Energy Editor of The Guardian Newspaper, joined NDPHC team under the leadership of James Olotu as the General Manager, Public Affairs, but recently retired as a Director at the age of 60.

Prior to joining NDPHC, Lawal also worked for The Punch and among other Nigeria’s top newspapers. His hard work and tenacity did not go unnoticed, leading to his appointment as the Special Assistant on Communication/Media to former Minister of Power, Lanre Babalola in 2009. He also served as Special Assistant on Communication/Media to former Minister of State for Power, Architect Nuhu Somo Wya in 2010.

Lawal was appointed a Manager in NDPHC in 2010, got promoted to the level of Assistant General Manager in 2011. In 2012, he became Deputy General Manager, Communication and Public Relations and was made General Manager in 2014 and thereafter got elevated to the rank of director in the organisation.

Among the many testimonials poured on him at an event to celebrate his exit from the NDPHC, was the encomium from the Publisher of Energy Times, Kayode Ekudayo, who said: “Alhaji Yakubu Lawal, you are indeed an epitome of grace, kind and inspirational; a wonderful brother and leader. You stood by me, when I thought I had lost all. Thank you Alhaji. I wish you Happy Birthday and congratulations on your retirement.”

A spokesperson at Conoil Plc, Mike Oduniyi, said: “Happy birthday wishes to a brother, confidant and leader. Many happy returns of the day, age with grace. God’s abundant blessings and protection continue to shower on you.”

Tajudeen Adigun of Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) said “it has been a highly rewarding relationship since our paths crossed in 1989. Transcending from a professional colleague to a close confidant and family, especially as my wife’s solicitor and advocate.”

The management of PMS Platforms Solutions, Publisher of Platforms Africa, in a statement said: “Yakubu Lawal has written his name in gold for his sterling performance at the NDPHC and particularly for his contribution to the development of energy journalism in Nigeria.”

Chairman, National Association of Energy Correspondents (NAEC), Tunde Dodondawa, wrote: “Kindly join me in celebrating Alhaji Yakubu Lawal as he adds another year today and retires from active service.”

Energy Editor of Daily SUN newspaper, Wale Sanyaolu, described Lawal as a mentor that has been a source of pride, inspiration and motivation to many young journalists.

Responding, Lawal said: “On behalf of my wife and children, I want to thank you all for your kind words, love and inspirational counselling during my 60th birthday cum retirement. NAEC has been a platform that was very supportive in my active service. Our relationship has no end. Although I have retired today, NDPHC is an organisation that is very dear to me.

“Please don’t see me as out of the agency. I will be available for behind-the-scene intervention to keep the relationship between NDPHC and NAEC grow stronger than when I was in the system.