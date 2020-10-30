endsars:-1,596-suspects-arrested-nationwide-for-looting,-violence

By Nicholas Kalu, Abuja

At least 1,596 suspects have been arrested in connection with the violence and widespread looting across the country associated with the #ENDSARS protests, the Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu has stated.

Speaking in a virtual conference with senior police officers in Abuja, Adamu said statistics collated between 11th October, 2020 when the protests assumed a national dimension and 27th October, 2020 indicated that 14 States recorded major violence leading to attacks on critical security infrastructure and other corporate and private properties as well as injuries or fatalities to civilians, the police and other security agents.

“The States include Lagos, Edo, Delta, Oyo, Kano, Plateau, Osun, Ondo, Ogun, Rivers, Abia, Imo, and Ekiti States and the FCT. In total, seventy-one (71) public warehouses and two hundred and forty-eight (248) privately owned stores were looted in the course of the protests nationwide.

“A total of fifty-one (51) civilian fatalities and thirty-seven (37) civilian injuries have been recorded, while a total of twenty-two (22) policemen were gruesomely murdered with twenty-six (26) others injured by the protesters.

“Furthermore, two hundred and five (205) critical national security assets, corporate facilities and private property were attacked, burnt or vandalized. So far, a total of ten (10) firearms including eight (8) AK 47 rifles carted away during the attack on Police Stations, and a locally made pistol have been recovered from elements operating under the guise of the ENDSARS protesters.

“In addition, one thousand, five hundred and ninety-six (1,596) suspects have so far been arrested in connection with the violence and widespread looting by the protesters across the country. The breakdown shows that five hundred and twenty (520) suspects were arrested in Lagos; three hundred and sixty-seven (367) in Plateau State; two hundred and ten (210) in the FCT and one hundred and forty-two (142) in Kwara State. Similarly, eighty-two (82) suspects were apprehended in Osun State; sixty (60) in Adamawa State and thirty-six (36) in Kano and Ogun States respectively. Thirty-three (33) suspects were arrested in Edo State; twenty (20) each in Kaduna and Akwa Ibom States; fifteen (15) in Abia and Delta States and thirteen (13) in Oyo and Ekiti States respectively. Furthermore, ten (10) suspects were arrested in Rivers State and four (4) in Ondo State. Out of these figures, not less than one thousand, one hundred and seventeen (1,117) have been charged to court across the country.”

He encouraged the officers and men not to be demoralised by recent events particularly as they relate to the targeted attacks on police personnel and facilities.

“You should rather draw inspiration from the motivating words of Mr. President who in a speech delivered during the launch of the Presidential Youths Empowerment Scheme (P-YES) at the State House on Monday 12th October, 2020 duly acknowledged that ‘the vast majority of men and women of the Nigeria Police Force are patriotic and committed to protecting the lives and livelihoods of Nigerians and we will continue to support them to do their jobs’,” he said.