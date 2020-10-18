EndSARS: 23 key demands Nigerian youths want from FG

President Muhammad Buhari

List of what Nigerian youths want the federal government to do before they can call off their protest

1. End sars 2. Sack security chiefs 3. Improve security 4. Full deregulation of the oil and gas sector to allow more investments for job creation 5. Immediate passage of PIB 6. Full deregulation of the power sector to allow investment capital flow to generate, transmit and distribute more power and create jobs 7. Should hands-off petroleum pricing to enable free-market determination of pricing 8. Close our northern borders to stop the free entry of Fulani herdsmen and bandits

9. Inclusive government for all tribes and regions of Nigeria with 50 per cent youths in charge of governance 10. Allocate more funds to the education sector to provide better teaching tools and to pay better salaries to end ASUU strikes 11. Change our academic curriculum to reflect modern-day realities 12. All politicians should be placed on minimum wage to attract genuine public servants 13. Migrate to 100 per cent electoral reforms with electronic voting tied to our BVN and GSM 14. Return Nigeria to regional governance structure or restructure the country and embrace true federalism. States autonomy must be paramount. 15. Disband the bi-cameral legislature and adopt uni-cameral 16. Immediately reform Nigeria Police Force and let every state or region create its own police service 17. No more budget for running private affairs of elected and appointed public servants 18. Enthrone university education as a minimum qualification for public office holders at all levels of government from the president to local government and ward chairpersons 19. Strip ex-governors and all elected and appointed public servants of all benefits after office.

20. Increase salaries of our doctors, nurses, teachers, police, military officers, and civil servants 21. Government should hands-off ownership and management of businesses at all levels. 22. Name and shame looters and make criminal offenders, and looters face trial in their home states and villages to shame them and their families 23. Stop foreign medical trips for public servants. Let them be treated here in Nigeria. When last did you hear an American President or a British Prime Minister visit Nigeria for medical tourism?

Vanguard