EndSARS: 23 key demands Nigerian youths want from FG

List of what Nigerian youths want the federal government to do before they can call off their protest
- 1. End sars
- 2. Sack security chiefs
- 3. Improve security
- 4. Full deregulation of the oil and gas sector to allow more investments for job creation
- 5. Immediate passage of PIB
- 6. Full deregulation of the power sector to allow investment capital flow to generate, transmit and distribute more power and create jobs
- 7. Should hands-off petroleum pricing to enable free-market determination of pricing
- 8. Close our northern borders to stop the free entry of Fulani herdsmen and bandits
- 9. Inclusive government for all tribes and regions of Nigeria with 50 per cent youths in charge of governance
- 10. Allocate more funds to the education sector to provide better teaching tools and to pay better salaries to end ASUU strikes
- 11. Change our academic curriculum to reflect modern-day realities
- 12. All politicians should be placed on minimum wage to attract genuine public servants
- 13. Migrate to 100 per cent electoral reforms with electronic voting tied to our BVN and GSM
- 14. Return Nigeria to regional governance structure or restructure the country and embrace true federalism. States autonomy must be paramount.
- 15. Disband the bi-cameral legislature and adopt uni-cameral
- 16. Immediately reform Nigeria Police Force and let every state or region create its own police service
- 17. No more budget for running private affairs of elected and appointed public servants
- 18. Enthrone university education as a minimum qualification for public office holders at all levels of government from the president to local government and ward chairpersons
- 19. Strip ex-governors and all elected and appointed public servants of all benefits after office.
- 20. Increase salaries of our doctors, nurses, teachers, police, military officers, and civil servants
- 21. Government should hands-off ownership and management of businesses at all levels.
- 22. Name and shame looters and make criminal offenders, and looters face trial in their home states and villages to shame them and their families
- 23. Stop foreign medical trips for public servants. Let them be treated here in Nigeria. When last did you hear an American President or a British Prime Minister visit Nigeria for medical tourism?
