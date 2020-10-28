endsars:-7-customs-command-attacked,-one-officer-killed

Nigeria Customs Service

Stories by Godfrey Bivbere

AS the attacks on government and private facilities spread across the country the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, has disclosed that six of its Commands were affected.

The attacks on five, namely, Ogun1 Idiroko, Jigawa, Adamawa, Kwara and Edo Commands, according to NCS, were successful.

Attempts to attack Commands in Kano and Abuja were repelled while in Ondo/Ekiti, the youths took hijacked a patrol van and drove it around town for days before it was recovered.

Speaking with Vanguard Maritime Report, the National Public Relations of NCS, Joseph Attah, confirming these said it is regrettable that a peaceful protest was hijacked by some people who have resorted to destroying public and private properties.

He lamented that Customs had its own share of the attacks, stressing that Adamawa Command was the hardest hit. He also said that one officer was killed at Ogun1 Command by the attackers.

To this end, he said that the Service has put in place strategies to ensure the safety of officers, facilities and properties of the Service.

He also called on parents and guardians should talk to their children and wards to ensure that they do not engage themselves in the looting presently going on the country.

At the Kwara Customs Command, a large number of hoodlums armed with guns, machetes, axes, charms and other dangerous weapons were determined to unleash mayhem on the Command but were resisted by the combined efforts of the Customs officers and the army.

Public Relations Officer of the Command, Chado Zakari, in a statement, said there was an exchange of gunfire for about 40 minutes leading to serious injuries on two officers, who he said are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

He said 24 motorcycles and one tricycle meant to move goods out of the Command were seized during the encounter.

The same thing happened in all the other Commands as large numbers of youths were also involved in the attacks.