EndSARS: Abuja authorities announce ban on protests

The Abuja administration has announced a ban on street protests.
The ban is meant to stop the #EndSARS protesters who have been marching since last week demanding a ban on a notorious police unit, SARS, and comprehensive police reforms.
The ban on protests was announced by the spokesperson of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, Anthony Ogunleye, in a statement obtained by PREMIUM TIMES.
Mr Ogunleye said the FCT security committee met on Tuesday and noted the ‘unruly conduct’ of protesters.
It accused protesters of violating COVID-19 protocols, saying “due to the dangers posed by COVID-19, all street demonstrations, protests and processions will not be allowed anywhere within the FCT.”
The #EndSARS protests have been largely peaceful in Abuja although protesters have been attacked by the police and thugs.
