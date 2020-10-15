Daily News

#EndSARS: Abuja authorities announce ban on protests

By
0
Views: Visits 0

The Abuja administration has announced a ban on street protests.

The ban is meant to stop the #EndSARS protesters who have been marching since last week demanding a ban on a notorious police unit, SARS, and comprehensive police reforms.

The ban on protests was announced by the spokesperson of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, Anthony Ogunleye, in a statement obtained by PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Ogunleye said the FCT security committee met on Tuesday and noted the ‘unruly conduct’ of protesters.

It accused protesters of violating COVID-19 protocols, saying “due to the dangers posed by COVID-19, all street demonstrations, protests and processions will not be allowed anywhere within the FCT.”

ALSO READ: #EndSARS protests ‘exceptional’- Former U.S. ambassador

The #EndSARS protests have been largely peaceful in Abuja although protesters have been attacked by the police and thugs.

Details later…

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Russia, China Rush to Fill Covid-19 Vaccine Void Left by the West’s Cautious Approach

Previous article

Kyrgyzstan’s President Jeenbekov resigns in wake of mass protests

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News