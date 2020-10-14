Daily News

#EndSARS: Abuja protesters man major street demand justice, release of incarcerated Nigerians

Abuja protesters on Wednesday, manned major street, demand justice for Nigerians allegedly killed by F-SARS including those in various police cells.

The protesters were led by the Founder and President of One Love Foundation, Chief Patrick Eholor.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters Eholor called for a total overhaul of the police including better welfare for them.

