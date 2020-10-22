endsars:-african-union-condemns-shooting-of-protesters-at-lekki-tollgate

The African Union Commission has strongly condemned the violence that erupted on 20 October 2020 during protests in the Lekki area of Lagos, resulting in multiple deaths and injuries.

The chairman of the commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat in a communique on Wednesday offered his sincere condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Mr Mahamat appealed to all political and social actors to reject the use of violence and respect human rights and the rule of law.

He further urged all parties to privilege dialogue in order to de-escalate the situation and find concrete and durable reforms.

In this regard, the chairperson welcomes the decision by the federal government to disband the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) as an important step in this direction.

The Chairperson reiterated the African Union’s commitment to continue to accompany the government and people of Nigeria in support of a peaceful solution, and encouraged the Nigerian authorities to conduct an investigation to ensure the perpetrators of acts of violence are held to account.