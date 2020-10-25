[#EndSARS] Aftermath of razed Party Secretariat: We’re like orphans, no office to function – Ondo APC chairman

… Protest hijacked by poorly educated and jobless group

By Dayo Johnson

Chairman of the Ondo state All Progressive Congress, Ade Adetimehin weekend said that the party is now like an orphan with no office to function following the razing of the Secretariat by hoodlums under the guise of #EndSARS Protest in the state.

Adetimehin said this when he led members of the State Working Committee to assess the level of damage done to the State secretariat of the ruling party, along Oyemekun Road in Akure, the state capital.

While lamenting the crude and avoidable destruction, the party chieftain said the development had put the party into disarray, and wondered how a genuine protest could pave the way for such level of destruction.

He called on well meaning people to assist the party to stand again, saying, “APC in Ondo State today is like an orphan; we have no office to carry out party functions.”

Adetimehin said the party was pained that a meaningful protest by the highly versatile youths was hijacked by poorly educated and jobless group, who had no idea of what the protest was all about.

“Our appeal is to Nigerians to assist the state chapter to rebuild the secretariat, to ensure the smooth running of APC activities in Ondo State.”

He appealed to APC members and sympathisers to exhibit high level of caution, and called for support for the State Government, “particularly in this trying period,” to promote speedy recovery from the pains caused by the “unprecedented degree of destruction.”

“The best option to resolving problems he said “is constructive dialogue.

Adetimehin therefore urged youths to sheath their sword, to give room for constructive dialogue with the State and Federal authorities, to ensure a better Nigeria for all.