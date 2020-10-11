EndSARS: Again, Police use force to disperse peaceful protesters in Abuja

Police officers on Sunday morning used force to disperse peaceful protesters in the Nigerian capital, Abuja.

The police fired teargas at the protesters, who were marching in the Nigerian capital, demanding the scrapping of the notorious police unit, FSARS.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the police had on Saturday evening also fired teargas at the peaceful protesters in Abuja.

One person was killed, allegedly by a police bullet, in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, as the police also violently dispersed a similar protest there.

PREMIUM TIMES reporters witnessed the Abuja incidents.

On Sunday, the protesters gathered at the Unity Fountain from where they were marching to the Three-Arms zone when they were attacked by the police officers.

