EndSARS: A’Ibom youths bicker over Emmanuel’s N4m ‘gift’

By Bassey Anthony, Uyo

Akwa Ibom youths, who participated in the #EndSARS protest last Tuesday are at ‘war’ over the N4m allegedly doled out by Governor Udom Emmanuel.

Emmanuel, it was learnt, gave the youths the money as gift shortly after addressing them following their request for assistance to settle hospital bills of patients allegedly brutalised by security agents and other needs.

The Nation also gathered the Governor’s largesse was routed through his Special Adviser on Youth Matters.

However, one of the aggrieved youths, said he has been inundated with calls from his friends to produce the N4m he allegedly collected from the governor.

He said he was only given N500,000 for distribution to others and not N4m as claimed.

“A lot has been said about him following the End SARS protests on Tuesday.

“I’ve been inundated with calls from responsible people to ask about the whereabouts of 4million naira reportedly given to me by the Governor for the Tuesday protests.

“The rest have resorted to online bickering and name calling. Well, I want to state the facts about the money categorically thus:Half an hour after the governor finished addressing the protesters, I got a call from a government official to come to Eni Stores with two(2) people from the protest ground. I obliged.

“On arrival, I was informed that His Excellency has given the sum of N4 million and explained the sharing formula: (i) 2 million for “Uyo Youths” and 2 million for four (4) blocs of protest organisers (which he knew I was one of those who organised the said protest).

“I was handed N500, 000 with specific instructions on how to share which I disbursed accordingly to five people.

“With this money, came a caveat that the information should be as discreet as possible and I agreed hence the reason for my initial denial which I’ve grossly regretted.

“Two days after, I kept getting threats from even my friends asking me to produce N4m given by the governor. I kept wondering where they got the information that I received 4m when in actual fact I received N500, 000.

“I’ve managed to build a reputation around my name that I would rather die than let anything or anybody put a dent on it. Nobody is indispensable when it comes to protecting my name and reputation.

“I hereby apologise to everybody who I’ve disappointed by my actions on Tuesday. This is a first for me and I’ve surely learnt my lessons. I’m really sorry,” he said