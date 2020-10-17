EndSARS: Akeredolu addresses protesters, declares support for struggle

Our Reporter

ONDO State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, has disclosed that a committee has been set up to receive complaints from members of the public on illegal detention, extortion and brutality by officers of the Nigeria Police Force in the state.

Governor Akeredolu said the committee will be headed by a retired chief judge and will commence work next week.

Arakunrin Akeredolu made this known while addressing the #EndSars protesters in front of the Government House, Alagbaka, Akure, on Friday.

The governor gave kudos to the protesters, stating that their struggles have brought an end to SARS in the country.

He urged the protesters to take advantage of the committee by bringing to their notice all complaints and issues around police brutality, extortion and harassment.

Governor Akeredolu said: “I note your statement that you don’t have problem with SARS in Ondo State. But no doubt, SARS has ended. But whether you have problem with SARS or not, there is no longer SARS in Nigeria. Your struggle has brought an end to SARS and you should give kudos to yourselves.

“Now, when you talk about police brutality it’s something not limited to youths alone. All of us know that a number of family has experienced this. People have lost their lives, people have lost their limbs. And the Police itself is aware of this.

“So, right from the President, to the Vice President to the Inspector General of Police, all of us held a meeting yesterday at the National Executive Council and we made clear that there must be a reform of the Nigeria Police. And it has to be reformed.

“Now, we have to set up a committee here to be headed by a retired Chief Judge so that all your complains you will file to them. If you have anybody who is under any detention anywhere in the state, you will it to the notice of the committee.

“The committee will look at it and ensure that they are released instantly. So, after release, if they are entitled to other compensation, the committee will recommend. The committee will start work next week. I want you to take advantage of that committee. All of us are in support of the struggle.”

Earlier, popular social media influencer and #EndSars advocate, Yemi Fasipe urged Governor Akeredolu to use his good offices to bring an end to the extortion and harassment by police officers, particularly at the “Scorpion” and Anti-Cultism” squad.