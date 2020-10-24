endsars:-akeredolu-lifts-curfew-as-peace-returns-to-akure

Oluwarotimi Akeredolu

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has lifted the 24 – hour indefinite curfew he imposed on the state, following the return of peace to Akure, the state capital.

Mr Donald Ojogo, Commissioner for Information and Orientation, said on Friday in Akure, that the decision is with effect from Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akeredolu imposed the curfew on Wednesday to prevent loss of lives and properties as #EndSARS protesters took to the street in some major cities of the state.

According to Ojogo, the decision to lift the curfew follows consultations between the governor and security chiefs in the state after a preliminary assessment of the security situation.

“The relative peace in the state capital, Akure, appears very encouraging just as the people’s resolve, especially the youths, not to allow brigandage under any guise is equally palpable.

“It is, therefore, only normal that law abiding residents are allowed to go about their legitimate businesses.

“Government, however, emphasizes the need for all to be vigilant and law-abiding.

“This is moreso, that security agencies deployed to strategic areas of the state capital are under strict directives to enforce law and order for the enforcement of permanent peace,” he said.

