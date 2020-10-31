endsars:-akeredolu-raises-alarm-over-absence-of-police-officers-on-ondo-streets

As normalcy is restored in many parts of Nigeria after the violence that occurred when hoodlums hijacked the #EndSARS protest, the governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, has raised alarm over the absence of police officers on the streets of the state.

Mr Akeredolu who expressed worry in a statement by his Commissioner of Information, Donald Ojogo, on Friday evening, said there is need for police officers to return to the streets for the security of all citizens.

“The general observation across the state shows a very low level of policing which is risky to society”, he said. “Of note, policing is key and can only thrive on a note of mutual trust and respect. We can all, only strive for a better society and brace up to take maximum advantage of lessons learnt from the unfortunate incidents of the last two weeks.”

“Saddening as the events appear, there is no doubt that a fresh orientation, perception of self-appraisal as well as an encouraging mood of sober reflection pervades the nation”, the statement read.

In the same vein, Mr Akeredolu gave a seven-day ultimatum to persons in possession of illegal arms and ammunition to return them, saying the ultimatum commenced on Friday, October 30

He explained that all arms should be returned to the Commandant of Amotekun at the Pa Fasoranti’s Gardens, Alagbaka, Akure.

“Those who find it difficult to physically present such arms and ammunition for obvious reasons are advised and indeed, encouraged to call 08079999989 for further advice and instructions on appropriate steps to be taken”, he said.

This newspaper reported the murder of many police officers and destruction of police stations in Ondo. Hoodlums also visited the houses of police officers to unleash attacks on them.

The state police spokesperson, Tee-Leo Ikoro, could not be reached for comments on the continuous absence of police on the streets as of the time of this report. His telephone number was not connecting and he is yet to respond to text messages.

PREMIUM TIMES on Friday reported a similar incident of police not present on the streets in Lagos.