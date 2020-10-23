endsars:-akure-residents-clear-debris

By Osagie Otabor, Akure

Residents of Akure and environs have begun clearing of debris and roadblocks in major streets within the metropolis and environs as normalcy returns to the city in the aftermath of violence that trailed the #ENDSARS protests.

In several hotspots visited, residents were seen going about their normal activities despite the 24- hour curfew still in place.

Few shops and businesses were opened but the owners said they would immediately lock up if they sensed any act of violence.

Bonfires and debris were removed from roads like Adesida, Oyemekun, Arakale, Nepa and cathedral.

Meanwhile, some youth group in Akure under the auspices of Akure Youth Coalition, warned hoodlums and miscreants engaging in destruction and torching public and private property to stop.

President of AYC, Adekambi Oluwatuyi, said the peaceful protest against police brutality was hijacked by elements who unleashed terror on residents.

Oluwatuyi said it was an attempt to reignite the 1983 imbroglio.

State Chairmen of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), Fatai Adams and Ade Adetimehin at a joint press briefing, hailed the youths for putting an end to the destruction of property in the state.

Adams called for the arrest of any hoodlum that attack any individual or property.

“Political leaders have come together and agreed that the peace, progress and development of Ondo state is our priority. I want to appreciate our youth, political leaders and security agencies for their understanding,” he said.

To Adetimehin: “Destruction of property in the state is uncalled for”and urged other youths across the state to a cue in the steps taken by the Akure youths.

“We are appealing to all indigenes of this state that we must all come together to put an end to this violence and burning of our property. I appeal to you all to embrace peace

“This peace can only be initiated by you and it is only from you that peace can return to our land and on behalf of political leaders in the state, we are appealing to you that this is your state we must all put our hands together to develop this state”.