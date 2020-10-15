ENDSARS: Amnesty International reacts to attack on protesters

The Amnesty International Nigeria has reacted to “sponsored armed thugs attack on peaceful protesters” in the country.

Amnesty International in a tweet on Thursday stated; “Sponsored armed thugs have so far unleashed violence on peaceful protesters in; Abuja; Alausa in Lagos; and in Kano”

The organisation claimed that; “From Kano, we are just receiving disturbing reports of armed thugs violently attacking people protesting insecurity #EndInsecurityNow. Many were severely injured.”

Reacting to the various attacks on protesters, Amnesty International said the peaceful protesters need to be protected.

The statement by the human rights body reads in part; “Since yesterday, protesters un Lagos and Abuja have faced vicious attacks from hoodlums who were usually conveyed in buses.

“There were reports of severe injuries during these attacks. The attacks usually occur in the presence of the policemen and other security agencies who are detailed to monitor the protest, yet failed to intervene to stop the attacks.

“We demand that the authorities protect protesters from such attacks. Protest is a human right”.

Vanguard News Nigeria.