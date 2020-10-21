EndSARS: Angry Mob Attack Sanwo-Olu’s Family House

On Wednesday, October 21 following the attack that occurred at Lekki toll gate, Irate youths gathered around the family home of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Omididun Street, throwing stones at the house.

Sanwo-Olu had imposed a curfew on the state due to the #EndSARS protests. Soldiers were subsequently called in which led to the deaths of at least seven persons, mostly youths.

Witnesses present at the scene said that one of the youths holding a jerry can of petrol was seen soaking the house in petrol but was quickly stopped by residents for fear that the fire could spread uncontrollably.

The eyewitness, who wished to remain anonymous, said, “Around 7.45am, angry youths gathered around Sanwo-Olu’s family home on Omididun Street, Lagos Island, throwing stones and shattering glasses.

“One of the youths poured petrol on the building but was immediately prevented from setting it ablaze because the fire could spread and lead to loss of lives.”

It was learnt that policemen attached to the Adeniji Adele Police Station had raced to the scene in a bid to quell the violence.

