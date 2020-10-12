EndSARS: Angry youth attack police officers after killing of protester

Following the killing of a protester in Surulere, Lagos, allegedly by a police officer, #EndSARS protesters have attacked police officers in that part of the state.

The ongoing pandemonium in the area has left many injured and some police officers shot.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the spokesperson of the Lagos police command, told PREMIUM TIMES that three officers where shot and are at the Intensive Care Unit.

“Yes, they attacked our Anti-kidnapping unit at Iyun road, three of our officers were shot, they are at the ICU (Intensive Care Unit),” he told PREMIUM TIMES.

At least one protester was killed in Surulere during the Monday protest when police officers opened fire on peaceful protesters, this newspaper learnt. Many other protesters also sustained injuries.

PREMIUM TIMES also learnt that were shooting incidents or violent arrest of protesters in other parts of the state, including Barracks and Ojuelegba.

Videos have since been shared on social media of protesters being whisked away by police officers.

One protester was on Saturday killed in Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

The #EndSARS protest continued in different parts of Nigeria on Monday despite an announcement of the disbandment of SARS by the Inspector General of the Police.

The protest is to seek an assurance of the disbandment of the ‘brutal’ police unit and call for a total reform of the Nigerian Police Force.

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo have both pledged comprehensive police reform with Mr Buhari saying the disbandment of SARS is just a first step in such reform. Both men have also promised that officers found guilty of human rights abuses will be punished.