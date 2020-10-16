EndSARS: Anonymous Group Hacks Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation Account

The hacker group popularly known as Anonymous Group has hacked the Twitter handle of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

This was confirmed today on Twitter after the anonymous group made a couple of pro-EndSARS tweets using the handle of the NBC.

The group said they are out to disclose the secrets of the Nigerian government and also asked Nigerians to pick the government websites they would want to get hacked.

There has been no response from the Federal Government over the hacking so far.