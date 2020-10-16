Breaking NewsDefense and Security

EndSARS: Anonymous Group Hacks Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation Account

The hacker group popularly known as Anonymous Group has hacked the Twitter handle of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

This was confirmed today on Twitter after the anonymous group made a couple of pro-EndSARS tweets using the handle of the NBC.

The group said they are out to disclose the secrets of the Nigerian government and also asked Nigerians to pick the government websites they would want to get hacked.

There has been no response from the Federal Government over the hacking so far.

It was earlier reported that hackers and activists under the aegis of Anonymous Group hacked the website of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) as protests against police brutality in the country continues.

On Wednesday night, Anonymous group reveals it has hacked “multiple” Nigerian Government websites “in solidarity with #EndSARS protestors and retribution for violence by police.”

The tweet read, “Anonymous Group hacks multiple government websites in solidarity with #EndSARS protestors and retribution for violence by police.” Earlier today however, the details of SARS members have now surfaced online.

In the document tagged ‘Operation Nigeria’, the full names, addresses, email accounts and bank details were compiled and uploaded in various platforms. See below;

To view the full document showing the names and details of SARS officials, click HERE.

