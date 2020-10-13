EndSARS: Anthony Joshua salutes protesting Nigerians

World Heavyweight Boxing Champion, Anthony Joshua, has commended the Nigerian youth protesting against police brutality and also demanding the scrapping of the notorious Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force.

The sustained protests across Nigeria and other parts of the world forced the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday to announce the dissolution of SARS.

The two also promised that the demands for more police reforms would be looked into.

SARS officials have been accused of harassment of citizens, intimidation, and extra-judicial killings across Nigeria.

The boxer popularly called by his initials, AJ, seems to be impressed with the ‘gains’ made so far as he commended the protests and added that he was praying for Nigeria.

“Well done to all the Nigerians who have been protesting against SARS – those who made donations to fund organisations lobbying against it – those who have recently been informed & took time to educate themselves.

“Those with power to make change.

“Praying for Nigeria “

Well done to all the Nigerians who have been protesting against SARS – those who made donations to fund organisations lobbying against it – those who have recently been informed & took time to educate themselves. Those with power to make change. Praying for Nigeria 🙏🏾🇳🇬 — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) October 12, 2020

In June, at the height of the Black Lives Matter protests, Anthony Joshua rallied with his Watford community despite needing crutches to support himself against an injury then.

The 30-year old delivered a breathtaking speech against racism where he said: “We can no longer sit back and remain silent on these senseless, unlawful killings and sly racism on another human being – based on what? Only their skin colour.”

Meanwhile, the Nigeria-born British boxer will defend his unified world heavyweight titles against Kubrat Pulev in London on December 12.