endsars:-army,-police-conduct-joint-‘’show-of-force’’-in-katsina

Augustine Okezie, Katsina

The Nigerian Army, Police and other paramilitary agencies in Katsina state, Monday conducted a joint ‘’show of force’’ which took them round the various streets of Katsina metropolis.

Police Public relations Officer of the Katsina State Command, Superintendent Gambo Isah told The Nation that the exercise was aimed at building the necessary confidence amongst members of the public about the preparedness of the security agencies to guide and protect their lives and properties in the state.

He said; ‘’The show of force in collaboration with all other security agencies is to ensure that we give confidence to the members of the public and in addition, give the hoodlums warning signal that the security agencies are ever ready to deal with any situation or untoward situations.’’

‘’So l can assure you that in Katsina not only Ware houses are safe but all business facilities, shopping malls, recreational facilities, worship centers and so on.’’

“We will ensure that maximum and adequate security measures are provided through constant and regular patrols.’’

He further disclosed that Divisional Police Officers and Area Commanders have been directed by the state command to withdraw all Police men attached to VIPs, with a view to deploying the affected personnel into routing patrols and vehicular patrols.

Some residents of Katsina metropolis however wondered if the exercise would not spark off demonstrations and wanton looting of warehouses by hoodlums

The Nation recalls that Katsina state had remained largely peaceful and devoid of violent actions and massive looting of warehouses that has now become common in most parts of the country.