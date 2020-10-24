endsars-arson:-gov-sanwo-olu-orders-police-back-to-the-streets

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lapos State.

…Says, enough is enough

…Relaxes curfew

…Releases names of officers on trial

…As chiefs issue 24-hr ultimatum over stolen Oba Akiolu’s staff of office

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Following the massive damage that trailed the protest by the #EndSARS protesters, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state yesterday directed the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu to deploy anti-riot policemen to crisis ridden areas of the state to ensure protection of lives and property.

Governor Sanwo-Olu gave the directive as he led a team on an on-the-spot assessment of the level of destruction to installations and government property across the state.

The governor, who visited the council Secretariat of Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Area. inspected the carcasses of burnt vehicles, numbering 86 and the looted offices and buildings in the secretariat. He expressed dismay at the actions of the vandals and urged residents and irate youths to sheathe the sword and allow peace to reign. He also visited the Ajeromi Divisional Police Headquarters and sympathised with the policemen and their families at the barracks over the attack.

The governor’s entourage subsequently departed for Layeni Police Station in Ifelodun LCDA to inspect the police station that was set ablaze by miscreants. The team also visited the burnt Palace of Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwanu Akiolu I, where he met with the traditional chiefs and the aborigines (Indigenes) of Isale Eko and commiserated with them over the loss.

The traditional chiefs, meanwhile, issued a 24 hour ultimatum for the staff of office of the Oba to be returned. It was gathered that arrests have already been made while invading hoodlums still at large have been identified through the viral video on social media.

In a related development, Lagos State Government on Thursday, released the list of 23 ongoing criminal cases in courts against various erring police officers over brutality as well as violation of fundamental human rights of residents.

In a statement signed by the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN, the list showed the accused policemen facing prosecution for charges ranging from murder to other minor offences.

Onigbanjo said the state had always been committed to the prosecution of erring security officers.

He therefore, urged the public to keep track of the cases as state lawyers diligently prosecute them in the interest of the public. 10 policemen are facing murder and attempted murder in various courts, seven are facing charges of various degrees of manslaughter, three cases of armed robbery/conspiracy and one for grievous bodily harm.

Enough is enough

Meanwhile, Governor Sanwo-Olu in his address to the media on property destruction and loss of lives in Lagos said the government would not allow such carnage to happen again.

According to him, “I’m the 15th governor of the state since its creation and what happened in the last few days is unprecedented. We lost lives in various parts of the state and never had the state experienced the wanton destruction that took place. And in spite of this some people in the social media are already inciting people to get ready to resume the demonstration. It will not happen again. Enough is enough.” He said the state government would settle the hospital bills of the injured during the crisis.

Relaxes curfew

The Governor, meanshile, has relaxed the curfew imposed on the state with effect from today. Sanwo-Olu who made the announcement on Friday evening, said people are free to move around from 8am to 6pm. Sanwo-,Olu had on Tuesday imposed a 24-hour curfew to curtail the arson and widespread violence that followed the peaceful #EndSARS protest against police brutality in the Lagos.

The followings are the details of criminal prosecution against erring police officers in Lagos:

State of Lagos vs. 1. Insp. Surulere Irede, Sgt. Sunday Ogunyemi, corp. Hezekiah Babatunde – Manslaughter. Adjourned to 13/11/2020 . Before Justice Ogunsanya:

The State of Lagos v. Ogunyemi Olalekan – Murder. Adjourned to 5/11/2020. Before Justice Coker;

State of Lagos v. Sgt. Gbanwuan Isaac – Grievous Bodily Harm. Set for arraignment. Justice Sholadoye;

State of Lagos v. Aminu Joseph – Murder. Adjournment date to be announced. Hon Justice Nicole Clay;

State of Lagos v. Sgt. Alechenu Benedict – Armed Robbery. Arraigned. Hon Justice Coker;

State of Lagos v. Sgt. Adebayo Abdullah – Involuntary Manslaughter. Adjourned to 28/11/2020. Hon Justice Coker;

State of Lagos v. Insp. A Mohammed and 2 ORS – Armed Robbery. Adjourned to 10/11/2020. Hon Justice Sonaike;

State of Lagos v. Matthew Ohansi – Murder. Adjourned to 19/11/2020;

State of Lagos v. 1. Sgt. Segun Okun 2. Capt. Adekunle Oluwarotimi – Manslaughter and Attempted Murder. Last adjournment date 15/7/2020, Court to give next date. Hon Justice Nicole Clay;

State of Lagos v. Adamu Dare – Murder. Last adjournment date 29/09/2020, Court to give next date. Hon Justice Nicole Clay;

State of Lagos v. Sgt. Mark Argo and 5 ORS – Conspiracy and Armed Robbery. Next adjournment date 18/11/2020. Hon Justice Nicole Clay;

State of Lagos v. Corp. Pepple Boma – Manslaughter. Court to give next date. Hon Justice Nicole Clay;

State of Lagos v. Insp. Emmanuel Akpobana – Attempted Murder. Court to give ruling date. Hon Justice Balogun;

State of Lagos v. Emmanuel Uyankweke – Involuntary Manslaughter. Case part held. Hon Justice Akintoye;

State of Lagos v. Akanbi Lukmon – Involuntary Manslaughter. Information filed;

State of Lagos v. Edokhe Omokhide – Murder. Adjourned to 12/11/2020. Hon Justice Akinkigbe;

State of Lagos v. Afolabi Saka – Murder. Newly filed;

State of Lagos v. Monday Gabriel – Murder. Newly filed;

State of Lagos v. Yahya Adeshina. Involuntary Manslaughter. Ready for filing;

State of Lagos v. Aremu Museliu – Murder. Ready for arraignment. Hon Justice Shonaike.

vanguardngr.com