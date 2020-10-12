EndSARS: Atiku Asks FG To Reform Police, Make It More Civil

A file photo of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has asked the Federal Government to reform the Nigeria Police Force by making it more civil.

He made this call in Minna on Monday after meeting with former military President, Ibrahim Babangida.

“There is a need for them to reform the Police, actually to make it more civil,” Atiku said while condemning police brutality in the country.

Atiku noted that it’s wrong for police personnel to face unarmed civilians in a democratic setting with guns.

“I had issued a statement supporting the reform of Police and of course also the disbandment of the SARS.

“I was trained by the Police and I know the kind of work they doing now is not the type of work they are trained to do actually.

“You cannot face unarmed civilians in a democracy with guns in any of the world. It is only in this country. So, it is totally unacceptable,” the ex-president said.

Atiku’s comment comes a day after the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu dissolved the Special Anti-Robbery Squad in the country.

Adamu’s announcement followed days of widespread protests by Nigerians demanding to scrap of the unit which had gained notoriety for brutality and human rights violations.