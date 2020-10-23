EndSARS: Attack on AKBC is a Loss to the State – NUJ

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Akwa Ibom State Council, has condemned the attack on the Akwa Ibom Broadcasting Corporation (AKBC), Uyo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the attack was carried out at the administrative office, located along Udo Udoma Avenue, Uyo, by persons suspected to be #EndSARS protesters on Thursday.

The Union also condemned the wanton destruction of public and private facilities in the state.

According to a statement, signed by the state NUJ Chairman, Comrade Amos Etuk, and Secretary, Comrade Dominic Akpan, the union said that the attack was not necessary. It is a colossal loss to the state and the workers, which is not beneficial to anyone.

“It condemns in strongest term other facilities within the metropolis burnt by “hoodlums masquerading as #ENDSARS protesters”.

“These attacks are uncalled for and meaningless. Certainly, this is not the way to go. It is a classic case of blaming the doctor for the disease of the victim.

“We urge security agencies to be on top of the situation to prevent further wanton destruction of lives and properties.

“They should also ensure that perpetrators of these dastardly acts are brought to book in accordance with the laws of our State,” the Union said.

The Union commended Gov. Udom Emmanuel for his swift response to the ugly development by imposing a curfew in the state to control the situation.

