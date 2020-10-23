endsars:-babogha-urges-youths-to-end-protest

By Festus Ahon

PROMINENT Ijaw leader and business mogul in Delta State, Chief Julius Babogha yesterday, urged youths across the country to end the ongoing EndSARS protest and have a dialogue with the government in addressing their demands.

Reacting to the protest, Babogha noted that the insensitive approach of the various arms of government towards the youths “degenerated into what the whole nation is now witnessing.”

While noting EndSARS protest as a means of agitation against unemployment, insecurity and hopelessness, he maintained that that high handedness on the parts of the political leaders in dealing with the people if not checked could tear the country apart.

He, however, warned that “notwithstanding the discontent and grievances being expressed by the youths, they must resist the temptation of using the current situation to seek undemocratic change in leadership but should show resilience and articulated plans in making their demands known to the government.”

He called on the various leaders at different levels to come out and engage the protesting youths so as to find a lasting solution to their wants and demands.

He also advised the youths to adhere to various measures being put in place by the various state government, saying the blood of innocent Nigeria youths is too precious for any unrest.

