endsars:-beyonce,-rihanna-and-nicki-minaj-speak-out

Protesters gesture as they hold placards at a live concert at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos, on October 15, 2020, during a demonstration to protest against police brutality and scrapping of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). (Photo by Pierre FAVENNEC / AFP)

International superstars Beyonce, Rihanna and Nicki Minaj have taken to their platform to speak out in support of the #EndSARS protests against police brutality in Nigeria.

Beyonce in a statement via her philanthropic foundation BeyGOOD on Wednesday morning said she was “heartbroken to see the senseless brutality taking place in Nigeria.”

The American singer noted that “there has to be an end to SARS.”

She also added that her foundation has been working with youth organizations to provide “support those protesting for change.” According to the statement, BeyGOOD would be collaborating with coalitions to provide emergency healthcare, food and shelter.

“To our Nigerian sisters and brothers, we stand with you,” the statement said. She also encouraged her fans to visit her website beyonce.com for a list of organizations to show their supports.

Beyoncé’s statement comes days after Tiwa Savage has called on American music icon Beyonce to lend her voice to the ongoing protests in the country.

Barbadian singer Rihanna, on Tuesday night, revealed in a statement that she can’t bear to see the torture and brutalization.

“It’s such a betrayal to the citizens, the very people put in place to protect are the ones we are most afraid of being murdered by!

“My heart is broken for Nigeria man!! It is unbearable to watch! I’m so proud of your strength and not letting up on the fight for what’s right!”

Likewise, Nicki Minaj wrote in a tweet that she is “standing with & praying for the brave young people of Nigeria who are on the front lines of this senseless violence.”

“Your voice is being heard,” Nicki added.

Other international celebrities that have also reacted or spoken out in support of the #EndSARS protest include Drake, Cardi B, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Trey Songz, Big Sean, John Boyega, Chance The Rapper amongst others.