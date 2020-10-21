endsars:-biden-to-buhari:-cease-violent-crackdown-on-protesters

The former vice president of the United States of America, Joe Biden, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to stop using the military against peaceful protesters.

Mr Biden’s statement came hours after the incident at the Lekki Toll Gate on Tuesday evening when soldiers opened fire on protesters demanding an end to police brutality.

The military action led to the death of many while several people are receiving treatment in various hospitals.

Addressing the issue, Mr Biden, the candidate of the Democratic Party for next month’s presidential election, also called on the United States government to stand with Nigerians.

“I urge President Buhari and the Nigerian military to cease the violent crackdown on protesters in Nigeria, which has already resulted in several deaths. My heart goes out to all those who have lost a loved one in the violence.”

“The United States must stand with Nigerians who are peacefully demonstrating for police reform and seeking an end to corruption in their democracy.”

“I encourage the government to engage in a good-faith dialogue with civil society to address these long-standing grievances and work together for a more just and inclusive Nigeria”, his statement read.

In the same vein, Nigerians in Diaspora Organization Americas, USA, also condemned the shooting of the unarmed protesters.

“This development is particularly shocking and unacceptable considering the admirable peaceful conduct of our young people who have captured the admiration of the world with their creative and elevated advocacy for an end to the culture of police stereotyping, brutalization, and extra-judicial killings of Nigerian citizens.”

“It is ironic that the peaceful cadence of the protests in the past two weeks have mostly been punctuated by hired thugs intermittently unleashed on the protesters by those who appear to be government agents.”

“NIDO Americas USA calls on the government to act swiftly in enacting restorative justice to the aggrieved and grieving youth instead of escalating the situation by resorting to crude, gestapo tactics.”

“A public apology should be issued to the youth and the nation from the highest level of government. Both the Inspector General of Police and the Chief of Army Staff must resign immediately. Perpetrators of the latest and preceding extra-judicial killings must be brought to book without further delay. ”

“Urgent reforms of our entire security architecture cannot be delayed any further in view of the ongoing pervasive insecurity and brigandage in most parts of the country. Nigeria must reform or risk atrophy and death,” their statement read.