ENDSARS: BRT operator suspends services, blames protests

Primero Transport Services Ltd., operator of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) in Lagos State, has announced a suspension of its operations on Ikorodu and TBS routes due to the EndSARS protests.

The firm’s Head of Corporate Communications, Mr. Mutiu Yekeen, made the announcement in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

“Following the ongoing protests in Lagos State and other parts of the country, Primero Transport Services Limited has suspended operations on the Ikorodu to TBS corridor for this weekend- Saturday, Oct. 17 and Sunday 18.

“The protest which has impacted the operations of the company in the last week is on a three-day marathon stage this weekend.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and start operations as soon as the road is clear.

“We call on our esteemed commuters to bear with us during this period,” Yekeen said.

He said that the firm’s priority to convey commuters safely to their destinations every day, providing fast, affordable and convenient services to residents had been hindered by the protests.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the #ENDSARS protests over police brutality have continued to impact negatively on traffic as protesters hinder vehicular movements in major parts of the state.

Recall that the Lagos Bus Service Ltd. (LBSL), operator of Marcopolo high-capacity buses, also suspended operations on Thursday afternoon over a fear of attacks on buses, passengers, and staff members by the protesters.

The LBSL, however, resumed operations on Friday at 8:00 a.m.

(NAN)