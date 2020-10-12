Breaking News

#EndSARS: Buhari addresses Nigerians

12 October 2020  
12:45 pm

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has said the dissolution of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) of the police is the first step in the reform of the Nigeria Police.

“The disbanding of SARS is only the first step in our commitment to extensive police reforms in order to ensure that the primary duty of the police and other law enforcement agencies remains the protection of lives and livelihood of our people,” Buhari said in a video on Monday.

“We will also ensure that all those responsible for misconduct and wrongful acts are brought to justice.”

